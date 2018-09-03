Days after flooding in Hero Honda Chowk underpass, Haryana CM Khattar visits Gurugram, assures ‘situation will not recur’

Days after the Hero Honda Chowk underpass in Gurugram was inundated due to heavy rainfall, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday visited the site to take stock of the situation. Khattar who was accompanied by state officials assured that all measures will be taken to repair the structure and also ensured that such a situation would not occur again.

Khattar said that directions have been given to start repair of roads after the end of monsoon. He also said that pending infrastructural works would be completed soon.

“During rains, it is normal for roads to need repairs. We have given directions in all cities that once the monsoon ends, roads should be repaired and all pending infrastructural work should be completed,” a report in The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Five days ago, the Hero Honda Chowk underpass on Delhi-Jaipur route was inundated following a heavy downpour. The underpass was reopened on Thursday to allow vehicular movement after water was drained out with the help of eight fire tenders and eight pumping sets.

The IE report said that though Khattar acknowledged that Gurugram’s drainage system may not be able to handle a situation like this triggered due to heavy rainfall, he promised that the “situation will be rectified”.

According to district administration officials, waterlogging inside the underpass which was constructed at a cost of Rs 46 crore and inaugurated three months ago, was mainly because of the overflow of the Badshahpur drain and failure of autostart pump sets installed inside the structure.

Officials said that the autostart pump sets had worked during the mock tests earlier this year but they failed to function on Tuesday, the day city recorded 128 mm rainfall – the highest the city has received in 8 years.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has constituted a three-member committee to examine the reasons behind waterlogging in the underpass and in the surrounding.