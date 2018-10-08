Days after BSP, SP shocker in Madhya Pradesh, Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge says ‘like-minded parties should work together to defeat BJP’

Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge says ‘like-minded parties should work together to defeat BJP’

Dumped by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the assembly polls in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the Congress party is once again facing the gravest crisis in the recent time. Just a few days ago, both the BSP and SP had announced that they will go solo in all the election-bound states, prompting talks that this could also impact the Congress’ plan of forging an alliance of opposition parties to upset the BJP when the country goes to the polls in 2019. When senior Congress leader and former Union minister Mallikarjun Kharge was asked about the BSP and SP’s latest decision, he said that ‘like-minded parties’ should come together to defeat the BJP.

“Each state has its own political dynamics and strategies. We have always believed that all like-minded parties should work together to defeat this government,” Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, told reporters on Sunday.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the collapse of seat-sharing talks with the BSP and SP in Madhya Pradesh will have no impact in the assembly polls. He also said that attempts to bring opposition parties together against the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections will yield fruitful result.

“This fallout should not be linked to talks for forging a grand alliance for the Lok Sabha polls. It should not be confused with attempts to forge a mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) that is meant for the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

In the outgoing Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the BSP has 4 MLAs and the Congress has 57 members. The Congress has been out of power since 2003 in this central state and it was banking heavily on the BSP’s vote-bank to improve its tally this time as Dalits constitute around 16% of the total electorate. But the latest announcement made by Mayawati has only upset the Congress’ plan.

When it comes to the SP, the party led by Akhilesh Yadav had during the 2003 polls won 7 seats, but failed to open its account in 2008 and 2013. Announcing the decision last week, Akhilesh had said that he will hold talks with Mayawati’s party to enter the fray together. He had noted that while the BSP had emerged as the third single largest party in the state during the last elections, the SP was ranked fourth.

The Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan will be held between November 12 and December 7. While Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will go to the polls in a single phase on November 28 and December 7, respectively, Chhattisgarh will see two-phase polling on November 12 and 20. Elections will also be held in Telangana and Mizoram simultaneously and the results will be declared on December 11.