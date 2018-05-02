Dayal Singh College name change issue: Here’s is the latest reaction from Modi government

Reacting on the issue, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said that HRD Ministry will not allow the college to be renamed and will take action against its management committee for doing so without consent.

A controversy erupted on Wednesday after it was reported that Delhi University’s Dyal Singh College (evening) has been renamed by the college staff as ‘Vande Mataram Dyal Singh College.’ Reacting on the issue, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said the government will not allow the college to be renamed and will take action against its management committee for doing so without consent. “We had earlier also asked them to reconsider the move. We will not allow the college to be renamed,” Javadekar was quoted as saying by PTI.

“If there are two Dyal Singh colleges, they can call them A and B or 1 and 2 to differentiate but the original name cannot be changed,” the minister told reporters.He added that the ministry will take action against the college management committee for going ahead with the renaming, despite his statement against the same in the Parliament.

Earlier, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said she has raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. “Have requested PM Narendra Modi ji to sack Dayal Singh College mgmt head Amitabh Sinha for going against HRD min. assurance that name of Dayal Singh College won’t be changed,” she said.

“I briefed him that Sinha’s mischievous conduct had hurt Sikh sentiments and am hopeful of corrective action,” Badal added.

Badal also claimed the college management held a function on April 25th and changed its name to Vande Matram DSC. “Briefed PM that Amitabh Sinha held annual function on Apr 25 &changed name of Dayal Singh College to Vande Matram DSC,” she said, adding, “I stressed college mgmt seems bent upon destroying legacy of S Dayal Singh Majithia and is being supported by DU VC Yogesh Tyagi who should also be proceeded against.”

Earlier, Delhi’s Gurudwara Sikh Management Committee (DSGMC) also expressed shock on the issue. Rajauri Garden MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is also General Secretary of DSGMC, said that renaming is unacceptable to the Sikh community.

In November 2017, Javadekar had put on hold a decision to rename the college and had communicated the same to the Parliament.