Day after resignation, poster in Bhopal asking Rahul Gandhi to appoint Jyotiradiya Scindia as new Congress president

A poster demanding that Jyotiraditya Scindia be made the new Congress president appeared in Bhopal barely a day after he resigned from the post of general secretary of the party. The poster, spotted outside the party office in Bhopal, makes an appeal to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to hand over the responsibility of the national leadership to Scindia, news agency ANI reported.

“An appeal to honourable Rahul Gandhi ji, to give the responsibility of the Congress’ national leadership to the pride of the country’s and senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. From: all workers of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee,” it reads.

Scindia resigned as Congress general secretary on Sunday, a month after Congress president Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post, taking responsibility for the party’s drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls. Rahul’s decision has triggered a wave of demonstrations and resignations by party leaders from across the country. On Sunday, Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora also resigned from the post.

A month after Rahul’s resignation, the Congress has been unable to find a successor and has asked him to continue as Congress chief till a new leader is appointed to the post. The Congress Working Committee is expected to meet later this week to pick Rahul’s successor. The decision to convene a meeting of the party’s top decision-making body was taken after Rahul, in a letter last week to the CWC, made it clear that he was in no mood to reconsider his resignation.

The Congress won just 52 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, eight more than its 2014 tally. In Madhya Pradesh, the party was expecting a good show but it lost all but one seat out of state’s 29 seats quota.

Scindia was appointed as general secretary for western Uttar Pradesh by Rahul ahead of the general election, but the party failed to open its account in the region. The only seat the Congress holds out of UP’s 80 came in the form of Sonia Gandhi’s victory in Raebareli. Even Rahul Gandhi lost from the Gandhi-Nehru family’s traditional seat of Amethi. Scindia too had to face defeat at the hands of BJP’ Krishna Pal Singh Yadav in Guna, a seat considered stronghold for the Scindia family.