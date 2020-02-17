Day light robbery at IIFL Gold Loan Branch: 25-kg gold ornaments looted in Ludhiana

The IIFL staff raised an alarm when the robbers fled, Police Commissioner Rakesh Aggarwal said, adding that investigation was under way.

In a broad daylight robbery, five men looted over 25 kg of ornaments at gunpoint from a gold loan branch of India Infoline Finance Ltd in Ludhiana’s Gill Road area on Monday morning. Four men with their faces covered entered the IIFL branch around 10.15 while one stayed outside in a car, police said, adding that there was no security guard outside the branch at the time of the incident.

ACP Sandeep Wadhera said they asked the staff to handover keys of the safe where the gold ornaments were kept.

The tied the staff members with a rope and decamped with 25 to 30 kg of gold ornaments within 20 minutes, said police.

