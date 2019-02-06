Day after Yogi, Shivraj Singh Chauhan asks Mamata Banerjee: Why were you protecting IPS Rajeev Kumar?



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched an all-out attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of crucial Lok Sabha elections later this year. A day after Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath hit out at Mamata for allegedly shielding the corrupts, former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Wednesday asked as to why the West Bengal CM wanted to protect Kolkata commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

Addressing a rally in Midnapur, Chauhan said: “Mamata ji, not only Bengal but entire nation wants to know why do you want to protect Rajeev Kumar. Who would have landed in trouble had he been interrogated? She (Mamata) sits on dharna worrying, she loses her sleep. We want answers. Has an IPS officer ever sat on a dharna?

He was referring to Mamata Banerjee’s protest against the CBI which wanted to interrogate Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scam. The central investigating agency alleged that Kolkata police commissioner had not shared crucial information and deliberately destroyed the evidence. Kumar was heading the SIT which was initially investigating the multi-crore scam. Later, the case was transferred to the CBI.

Proceeding in the case, some CBI officials went to Rajeev Kumar’s official residence to interrogate him. However, state police detained the CBI officials. Protesting the CBI move, the WB CM sat on dharna against the centre. However, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered the commissioner to appear before the CBI.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan further said that the WB chief minister was doing everything else except running the government. “Mamata is getting weaker as she is worried about the landing of helicopters of Amit Shah, the rally of the Prime Minister, the public address of Yogi ji,” former MP CM said referring to the denial of permission by the state administration to the BJP’s rath yatra in the state.