Day after slamming Manohar Parrikar on Rafale deal, Rahul Gandhi meets Goa CM

By: | Published: January 29, 2019 3:20 PM

The said audio tape, is believed to be between a journalist and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, where the latter is heard telling that Parrikar has files related to the Rafale case at his residence.

Rahul Gandhu (IE)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is on a vacation in Goa, held a meeting with the state Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday, days after an unverified audio tape claimed that the latter has “explosive files” on the Rafale deal. He will also be addressing a rally of Polling Booth Committee Members later on Tuesday afternoon.

Rahul took to Twitter to declare, “This morning I visited Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar, to wish him a speedy recovery. It was a personal visit. Later this afternoon I will address Polling Booth Committee Members from all over Kerala, in Kochi.”

He also held a meeting with around 12 Congress MLAs, and also staged a walk out on the very first day of the budget session.

The said audio tape, is believed to be between a journalist and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, where the latter is heard telling that Parrikar has files related to the Rafale case at his residence. Rane, however, denied the information and said that the tape was fabricated by Congress. “Congress has stooped to such a low level to doctor a tape to create miscommunication between the cabinet and a CM. Parrikar has never made any reference to Rafale or any documents,” he said earlier.

Countering that, Rahul Gandhi had earlier tweeted, “30 days since the Goa Audio Tapes on RAFALE were released. No FIR or enquiry ordered. No action against the Minister either! It’s obvious that the tapes are authentic & that Goa CM, Parrikar, is in possession of explosive RAFALE secrets, that give him power over the PM.”

A probe has also been ordered into the incident, said Vishwajit Rane.

