Day after resigning from TRS, Telangana MP meets Rahul Gandhi; likely to join Congress

By: | Published: November 21, 2018 3:49 PM

A day after resigning from the TRS, Telangana MP K Vishweshwar Reddy met Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday, amid indications of his joining the Grand Old Party.

Rahul Gandhi, congress, TRS, UPA, sonia gandhi, telangana “I look forward to continuing our dialogue in the future and to working together for the betterment of Telangana,” Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post. (PTI)

A day after resigning from the TRS, Telangana MP K Vishweshwar Reddy met Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday, amid indications of his joining the Grand Old Party. Sources said Reddy met Gandhi at the latter’s residence here and that he was likely to join the Congress during a November 23 public rally, to be addressed by United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, at Medchal in Telangana.

“I had a very warm and cordial meeting with Member of the Lok Sabha, from Telangana, Shri K Vishweshwar Reddy, who resigned from the TRS yesterday. “I look forward to continuing our dialogue in the future and to working together for the betterment of Telangana,” Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

He also posted a picture of Reddy and him together. All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Telangana R C Khuntia said Reddy expressed his desire to join the Congress during his meeting with Rahul Gandhi, adding that the Telangana MP would join the opposition party soon.

In a setback to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) ahead of the December 7 Assembly polls in the southern state, Reddy quit the party Tuesday and in a letter to its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, said he was disappointed with the party at various levels. He was forced into a position of contemplating leaving the party, despite the fact that the TRS enjoyed a significant goodwill in the “social circles that we are in”, Reddy said in his letter to Rao.

He listed his disappointments at five levels — personal, injustice to the party workers who worked for Telangana’s statehood, constituency, state and party — in the letter. Reddy also said he would resign from the Lok Sabha. The 119-member Telangana Assembly will go to the polls on December 7 and the results will be announced on December 11.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Day after resigning from TRS, Telangana MP meets Rahul Gandhi; likely to join Congress
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition