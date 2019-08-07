Jammu and Kashmir: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval interacts with locals in Shopian (ANI)

Ajit Doval in Kashmir: A day after Lok Sabha passed the resolution for abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday interacted with the locals on the streets of Shopian district in the Valley. The NSA later also took lunch with them.

NSA Doval is in Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of the Modi government’s move to withdraw the special status from the region. His reach out to the locals came amid uncertainty in the Valley about the repercussions of the Centre’s decision.

Shopian has been considered to be a hotbed of militancy and the law and order situation in the district deteriorated after security forces eliminated Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter in July 2016. The district witnessed massive violence and stone-pelting following the top terrorist’s elimination. But normalcy and peace have returned to the region now.

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval interacts with locals in Shopian, has lunch with them. pic.twitter.com/zPBNW1ZX9k — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

After Doval’s intervention to allay fears from the minds of the local residents, he went a step ahead and took lunch with the locals on Shopian streets amid shutdown. In a video posted by news agency ANI, Doval and some locals can be seen interacting in the shut-down market over food and inquiring about their well being.

“How is everything? What do you people think?” Doval asks the group to which one of the local replied, “Everything is good. It is a big day.”

The NSA assured the locals of their safety and security and told them that it is the government’s top priority to bring peace and prosperity to the region. “Yes, everything will be fine. Everyone should live peacefully. Whatever the almighty does is good. Your security and well being is our only concern. We are thinking about the growth and welfare of your generations,” he said.

The Centre has deployed around 35,000 additional security personnel in J&K to keep the situation under control after its decision on Article 370.

Doval also appealed to the people of Kashmir to move away from weapons and shutdown and embrace the change for better lives.

Earlier on Monday, a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security Affairs (CCS) was held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in Delhi in which different issues relating to Jammu and Kashmir were discussed. PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were present in the meeting. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Foreign Minister S.K. Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh were also present in the meeting.