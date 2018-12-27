Day after NIA busted ISIS module, Arun Jaitley targets Congress over criticism of MHA surveillance order

ISIS module busted

Union Minister Arun Jaitley Arun Jaitley has lashed out at the Congress for criticising the Home ministry’s order on snooping, a day after the NIA busted a module of ISIS in Delhi. In a tweet put out on Thursday, Jaitley questioned the Congress asking if the crackdown would have been possible without interception of electronic communications.

Defending the MHA’s surveillance order, Jaitley asked, “Well done NIA for cracking the dangerous terrorist module. Would this crackdown of the terrorist module by NIA have been possible without interception of electronic communications?”

“Were the maximum intercepts done during the UPA Government? Surely George Orwell was not born in May, 2014. National security and sovereignty are paramount. Life and personal liberty will survive only in a strong democratic nation – not in a terrorist dominated State,” he said in another tweet.

Jaitley’s remark comes a day after the NIA busted a module of ISIS in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. According to the NIA, 10 people were arrested who were allegedly planning terror attacks targeting some political leaders and security establishments including a few crowded places in and around Delhi.

The Congress has come down heavily on the Centre over its decision to allow 10 intelligence and investigating agencies to intercept, monitor and decrypt any information on computers.