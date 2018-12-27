Day after NIA busted ISIS module, Arun Jaitley targets Congress over criticism of MHA surveillance order

By: | Updated: December 27, 2018 12:53 PM

Union Minister Arun Jaitley Arun Jaitley has lashed out at the Congress for criticising the Home ministry's order on snooping, a day after the NIA busted a module of ISIS in Delhi.

Arun JaitleyISIS module busted

Union Minister Arun Jaitley Arun Jaitley has lashed out at the Congress for criticising the Home ministry’s order on snooping, a day after the NIA busted a module of ISIS in Delhi. In a tweet put out on Thursday, Jaitley questioned the Congress asking if the crackdown would have been possible without interception of electronic communications.

Defending the MHA’s surveillance order, Jaitley asked, “Well done NIA for cracking the dangerous terrorist module. Would this crackdown of the terrorist module by NIA have been possible without interception of electronic communications?”

“Were the maximum intercepts done during the UPA Government? Surely George Orwell was not born in May, 2014. National security and sovereignty are paramount. Life and personal liberty will survive only in a strong democratic nation – not in a terrorist dominated State,” he said in another tweet.

Jaitley’s remark comes a day after the NIA busted a module of ISIS in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. According to the NIA, 10 people were arrested who were allegedly planning terror attacks targeting some political leaders and security establishments including a few crowded places in and around Delhi.

The Congress has come down heavily on the Centre over its decision to allow 10 intelligence and investigating agencies to intercept, monitor and decrypt any information on computers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Day after NIA busted ISIS module, Arun Jaitley targets Congress over criticism of MHA surveillance order
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition