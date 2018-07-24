Congress hits back at Goa BJP spokesman Dattaprasad Naik for loafer barb, calls him bootlegger

On Sunday, the state Congress chief had called Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar a “kathputli” (puppet) for bowing to the unreasonable demands of the ruling allies in the coastal state. (Reuters/PTI)

A day after a Goa BJP leader called Congress President Rahul Gandhi a “loafer”, Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo on Tuesday called the former a “bootlegger”. “The BJP has lost credentials and lost touch with human nature. (Goa BJP Spokesperson) Dattaprasad Naik is a bootlegger…,” Reginaldo remarked. “Rahul Gandhi is not involved in any illegal activities nor any crime, whatsoever. The Bharatiya Janata Party has called Rahul Gandhi a lot of names, but he has been decent enough. He is the best human being India has ever produced… “It is high time the BJP understands the messages. The BJP is a party that is spreading hatred,” Reginaldo told reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing Assembly monsoon session.

Naik on Monday called Rahul Gandhi a “loafer” for winking in Parliament on July 20. On Sunday, the state Congress chief had called Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar a “kathputli” (puppet) for bowing to the unreasonable demands of the ruling allies in the coastal state.