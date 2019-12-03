Day after CAG report, Kejriwal asserts revenue surplus over 5 years possible as Delhi has non-corrupt govt

New Delhi | Published: December 3, 2019 11:46:10 AM

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, "Five years of increased expenditure on schools, hospitals, water and power - all this while maintaining revenue surplus and improving Delhi's fiscal health...(sic)"

arvind kejriwal, Delhi CAG report, Delhi revenue surplus, delhi government revenue surplus, delhi government CAG report, Delhi fiscal health, Delhi economy"This was possible because Delhi has a non-corrupt govt which uses every paisa of taxpayer money on public welfare," he said.

A day after the CAG report said that the Delhi government has maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asserted it was possible as the national capital has a “non-corrupt government”.

