Day after attack on his chariot, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, ‘Congress thirsty for my blood’

A day after miscreants hurled stones on his vehicle in Sidhi district during ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today launched a blistering attack on the Congress party alleging the grand old party workers were behind the deadly attack and that they are bloodthirsty. Chouhan who is on a statewide tour to garner support ahead of the assembly polls, said that the Congress party and its workers can go up to any extent to win the elections.

“Congress thirsty for my blood. This has never happened in the politics of Madhya Pradesh. We fight ideologically. Different parties organise their events here, but this has never happened,” he said.

Targeting Congress bigwigs like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party’s state unit president Kamal Nath, Chouhan said that this shows the mindset of the Congress people. He said that the Congress workers were behind the attack on his chariot in Sidhi.

“I want to ask Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath, in which direction do they wish to take Congress? Is it fine what their leaders and workers are doing?” he asked.

On Sunday, Chouhan’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ reached the Sidhi district. When he came out of his sunroof bus (modified as a chariot) in the Churhat area, approximately 25 km from the district headquarters, to wave at the crowd, a few miscreants from the mob hurled stones on him and raised black flags.

Chouhan, however, escaped unhurt in the incident as his security officials immediately rushed to his rescue. Churhat Police Inspector Ram Babu Choudhari confirmed that stones were pelted on the CM’s bus and its glasses were broken but did not give any more information.

The Churhat assembly seat is currently being held by Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh. When the BJP blamed the Congress for the attack, Ajay Singh issued a statement alleging no Congressman was involved in the stone-pelting incident.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is seeking a fourth consecutive term in the office. He has been the CM of the central state since November 2005. He is currently undertaking the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’. The yatra began in July and will cover all the 230 Assembly constituencies with the CM addressing around 700 rallies.