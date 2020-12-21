Day after Amit Shah’s roadshow, Mamata Banerjee announces rally in Birbhum on December 29

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (IE)

A day after Home Minister Amit Shah held a massive roadshow in Birbhum, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she will also hold a rally there on December 29. She said she is going to Birbhum for an administrative meeting on December 28. “I will also hold a rally on December 29,” the chief minister said.

This comes just a day after Amit Shah concluded his two-day visit to Bengal. During his visit, Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Mamata saying her ‘time was up in Bengal, which has witnessed infiltration and corruption under the TMC rule’. On Sunday, the Home Minister held a press conference in Birbhum where he said Bengal was once among the better performing states but now it was doing poorly on almost every indicator, be it GDP or per capita income.

Today, Mamata Banerjee hit back at Shah saying he spoke “garbage of lies yesterday”. “He (Amit Shah) claimed our state is ‘zero’ in industry but we are number one in the MSME sector. He claimed we couldn’t build rural roads but we are number one in that. This is Government of India’s information,” she said. The chief minister also said that “BJP is a ‘cheatingbaaz’ party, for politics they can do anything”. “We have been opposing CAA since it was passed as law…They can’t decide the fate of citizens, let them decide their own fate. We are against CAA, NPR and NRC,” she reiterated.

Amit Shah said on Sunday that Bengal had 1/3rd of India’s entire GDP and 30 per cent of India’s entire industrial production in 1947. “But today, the GDP share has hit rock bottom and industrial production has fallen to 3.5 per cent. I want to ask Mamata Di and Communists – who is responsible for this?” he asked.

He said Bengal’s per person income was nearly double of Maharashtra’s in 1960. “Today, it is not even half of India’s business capital,” Shah said. He also said that in the 1950s, 70 per cent of pharma production of India was done in Bengal. “Today, it has fallen to a meager 7 per cent,” he added.