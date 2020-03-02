Day after Amit Shah’s challenge, Mamata Banerjee dubs Delhi violence ‘a planned genocide’

Mamata Banerjee condemned the violence that rocked the national capital, but termed it a “planned genocide”.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the central government for not acting against the leaders who delivered provocating speeches in Delhi, where violence claimed 47 lives and left hundreds of people injured. She condemned the violence that rocked the national capital, but termed it a “planned genocide”.

“We are sad and depressed. We condemn the incident that happened in Delhi. I think it’s a planned genocide,” Mamata Banerjee said. The TMC chief further said that while the BJP leaders who led provocative slogans in Delhi have not been arrested, she got three saffron party leaders arrested in Kolkata for making provocative slogans.

Deadly violence broke out last week when two groups clashed in parts of northeast Delhi. Following the violence, the opposition parties demanded action against some BJP leaders namely Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma who had allegedly given provocative slogans in the run-up to assembly elections in Delhi. They alleged that violence broke out after Kapil Mishra threatened the police to clear the roads or else people would hit the roads.

However, the saffron party hit back and said that what happened in the national capital was not an outcome of developments over a mere two days. The BJP said that it was the opposition leaders who incited the protesters against the CAA. In a press conference held last week, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar blamed the Congress party and its senior leaders who lied about the CAA.

Referring to Sonia Gandhi’s rally at the Ram Leela ground, the minister said that the Congress chief had told the protesters that it was a final battle for them and time had come to pick their sides. Javadekar said that it was hate speech and many more such speeches were given by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Mamata Banerjee’s statement comes a day after Home Minister Amit Shah held a massive rally in West Bengal. He launched a campaign to fight and defeat “autocratic forces” in the state. Shah defended CAA and claimed that even Mamata Banerjee had raised the issue of citizenship to refugees when she was in Opposition. The home minister said that the opposition was filling the minorities with fear that they will lose their citizenship, which was nothing but falsehood.