Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in drug cartel case

Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar has been arrested by the NCB in a drug case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar today in connection with a drug cartel case linked to Jammu and Kashmir. As per initial reports, he was arrested for operating a drug racket between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir. He will be brought to the NCB office in Mumbai for further questioning. He has been arrested based on a production warrant.

Recently, the NCB had seized some consignments of cannabis which was brought to Mumbai via J&K by some Punjab-based gangs on motorcycles. The NCB has got some clues linking it to the underworld.

In January this year, a team of NCB had arrested Arif Bhujwala from Raigarh, in connection with the Mumbai drug case. Arif Bhujwal is believed to have close relations with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Bhujwala was the key mastermind of the Rs 300-crore annual drugs syndicate which he ran with the help of underworld mentors in Dubai. According to reports, Arif has over Rs 1,000 crore property, luxury cars, four flats and two shops in his name.

Kaskar was out on parole and was arrested in 2018 for running an extortion racket. He was arrested by a team led by Pradeep Sharma who then led the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell.