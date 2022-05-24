Dawood Ibrahim is in Karachi, his wife contacts us on festivals: Fugitive don’s nephew tells ED

Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is currently in Pakistan’s Karachi, Alishah Parker — son of his sister Haseena Parker — has told the Enforcement Directorate, reported news agency ANI.

Alishah also told the central agency that he and his family are not in contact with Dawood, adding that the latter’s wife Mehjabin contacts his wife and sisters during festivals.

Dawood Ibrahim had left India around 1986, Parkar has told the financial probe agency. Dawood Ibrahim is also a UN-designated global terror financer.

“Dawood Ibrahim is my maternal uncle and he used to live on the fourth floor of the Dambarwala building in south Mumbai till 1986. I have heard from various sources and relatives that Dawood Ibrahim is in Karachi,” Parkar said in his statement.

“I was not born when he moved to Karachi and neither I nor my family members are in touch with him. Occasionally, on Eid, Diwali and other festive occasions, Mrs Mehjabeen Dawood Ibrahim – my aunt and my maternal uncle get in touch with my wife Ayesha and my sisters,” he added.

Alishah made the revelations while being questioned by the ED in a money laundering case lodged against Dawood and his associates. Another team of the ED officials were questioning Alishah’s other uncle Iqbal Kaskar separately about Dawood’s investments.

Earlier, Alishah’s mother Haseena Parker was booked by the Mumbai Police in an extortion case where she had allegedly threatened a builder. She used to settle disputes using her brother Dawood’s name to earn a settlement commission. She died in 2014 due to a heart attack.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the ED arrested Iqbal Kaskar in the money laundering case alleging that he was helping his brother for extortion and was receiving money from him regularly. Kaskar is already serving imprisonment since 2017 in an extortion case.