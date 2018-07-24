Mumbai 26/11 attack: Convict David Headley admitted to ICU after attack in US jail, condition critical

Pakistani-American convict in the ghastly 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, David Headley, has been admitted to an ICU at an American hospital after he was attacked by two inmates within the barrack of Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Chicago. According to media reports, Headley was attacked on July 8 and suffered critical injuries. He was rushed to the North Evanston Hospital.

The US authorities have refused to divulge any details about his condition. “We are not able to locate information about this individual,” the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago said.

Headley is serving 35 years jail term for his role in 2008 Mumbai terror attack case that had left over 150 dead including some US citizens. Headley was arrested in 2009.