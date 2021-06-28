Daughter of shot J&K SPO Fayaz Ahmad succumbs to injuries after parents; condolences pour in

While Ahmad was first to succumb to his injuries, his wife and daughter were rushed to a hospital where they breathed their last.

The Kashmir Zone Police today informed that the daughter of Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu & Kashmir Police Fayaz Ahmad, who was injured in a terror attack yesterday, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. Ahmad and his wife had earlier succumbed to injuries caused due to gunshots deuring a terror attack on Sunday.

Terrorists barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad at Hariparigam in the Awantipora area at around 11 pm yesterday and opened fire at the family. While Ahmad was first to succumb to his injuries, his wife and daughter were rushed to a hospital where they breathed their last.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants but no arrests have been made so far. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah condemned the attack.

“I unreservedly condemn the dastardly & cowardly militant attack on the J&K police SPO Fayaz Ahmed, his wife & his young daughter at their home last night. I pray they receive their place in Jannat & their loved ones find strength during this terrible time,” he said in a tweet.

President of JKPDP Mehbooba Mufti termed the incident as a cowardly attack. “No words are strong enough to condemn the cowardly attack in Awantipora that claimed the lives of a JKP officer Fayaz Ahmad, his wife & daughter. May Allah Ta’aala grant them maghfirat & their loved ones the fortitude to bear this loss,” she said.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha said that the perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. “I strongly condemn brutal terrorist attack on SPO Fayaz Ahmad & his family at Awantipora. This is an act of cowardice & perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to the family of martyr & prayers for the recovery of injured,” he said.

This is the second major incident in Kashmir within four days of the historic meeting of political party leaders of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir with PM Modi on June 24. Yesterday, two bombs were airdropped inside Jammu Air Force Station using drones.