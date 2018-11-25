Dates for Ram temple construction will be announced early next year, says VHP leader

By: | Updated: November 25, 2018 6:17 PM

Amidst growing demand for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya without further delay, Ramji Das of Nirmohi Akhara told VHP's dharam sabha Sunday that dates for the same will be announced early next year during Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Ram temple, Dates for Ram temple construction, VHP leader, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Narendra Modi, Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas“It is only a matter of few days, and I request you all to show some patience,” the seer remarked. (Representational image)

Amidst growing demand for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya without further delay, Ramji Das of Nirmohi Akhara told VHP’s dharam sabha Sunday that dates for the same will be announced early next year during Kumbh in Prayagraj. Addressing the sabha after the inauguration marked by chanting of mantras at the Badey Bhaktmaal ki Bagia, Ramji Das said:”The date for construction of the Ram temple will be declared in the 2019 Kumbh which will be held in Prayagraj”.

“It is only a matter of few days, and I request you all to show some patience,” the seer remarked. The dharam Sabha, the biggest congregation of Ram bhakts in the temple town convened to discuss the way forward for temple construction, witnessed seer after seer stressing the need for construction of the temple at the earliest. Nritya Gopaldas, President of the Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas, in his address said: “Such a large attendance shows that how much people from different walks of life are attached to the Ram temple.

Read also| VK Singh says no need to deploy Army in Ayodhya, law and order will be maintained

“We respect the courts. We have great hopes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I request Adityanath to pave the way for construction of Ram temple”, he said making a call to the government to do the needful in this regard at the earliest. The dharma sabha venue , which witnessed saffron hue all the way with flags, banners, buntings and head gear in the same colour, also saw the Ram Bhakts taking a pledge for construction of Ram temple, vowing by taking the soil of Ayodhya in their hands.

Religious leader Ram Bhadracharya said: “On November 23, I had called a senior union minister who assured that after the model code of conduct comes to an end on December 11, the PM is likely to sit with them and take such a decision so that Ram temple could be built.” “We were also told we will not be cheated and I feel that ordinance route may be opted in the winter session of Parliament. We should exercise patience… We have been saddened by the court (nyayalaya se niraash ho chuke hai). The court of people will not deceive us” he stressed. Once Ram temple is built it will become a “ghoshit Hindu raashtra”, he told the gathering.

Earlier senior leader Champat Rai declared that no formula dividing the disputed land will be acceptable for temple construction. “We want the entire land for temple construction … no formula dividing the land is acceptable.” Though Rai did not spell out the details, his assertions are considered to be in reference to the Allahabad High court verdict dividing the land into three parts.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Dates for Ram temple construction will be announced early next year, says VHP leader
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition