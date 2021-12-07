Data forgery: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Amit Shah, Priyanka Chopra on list of those ‘vaccinated’ in Bihar

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that he has spoken to the district magistrate and the chief medical officer asking them to look into the matter.

At a time when the Centre and state governments are urging people to get fully vaccinated, a data forgery case has come to light in Bihar’s Arwal area. The data forgery came to the fore after opposition RJD tweeted about it. The list tweeted by the RJD has the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and actor Priyanka Chopra as beneficiaries of the ongoing vaccination programme.

According to reports, the list is of people who got vaccinated at Karpi community health centre. “This is a recent example of how clumsy and absurd the health system of Bihar is. These people add fake names to complete the column statistics. Those who are in America, their name is in the vaccination list in Arwal, Bihar. The health system of Bihar is inauspicious. Well, ganja (hasheesh) should also be banned in Bihar,” quipped the RJD.

बिहार की स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था कितनी चौपट और बेहूदा है, उसका ये एक ताज़ा उदाहरण है। कॉलम की आँकड़े पूरा करने के लिए ये लोग फर्ज़ी नाम ऐड करते हैं। जो अमेरिका में हैं, उनका वैक्सीनेशन नाम बिहार के अरवल में है। बिहार की स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था अमंगलकारी है। ख़ैर, बिहार में गाँजा भी Ban हो। pic.twitter.com/ANqA6TQVoW — RJD Arwal (@arwal_rjd) December 6, 2021

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the fraud was done to increase the number of vaccinated people. “The health department of Bihar, the worst in the country, is notorious for corruption, rigging, theft of equipment, rigging in investigation and forgery of data. Now the Nitish government has also given triple dose vaccine to PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Chopra to increase the vaccination figures,” he said.

देश में सबसे फिसड्डी बिहार का स्वास्थ्य विभाग भ्रष्टाचार,हेराफेरी,उपकरणों की चोरी,जाँच में धाँधली और आँकड़ो की जालसाजी के लिए कुख्यात है। अब नीतीश सरकार ने टीकाकरण के आँकड़े बढ़ाने के लिए PM नरेंद्र मोदी,अमित शाह,सोनिया गांधी और प्रियंका चोपड़ा को भी ट्रिपल डोज़ वैक्सीन लगा दी। pic.twitter.com/c7EFIOCeKU — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) December 6, 2021

According to a report in the NDTV, two data operators were sacked after the expose while an enquiry has been ordered. District Magistrate J Priyadarshini termed the matter very serious and said that the administration will look into data of all other healthcare centres in the district. She said that the administration is trying to ramp up testing and vaccination and strict action will be taken to set a standard.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that he has spoken to the district magistrate and the chief medical officer asking them to look into the matter.