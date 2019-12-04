Data Protection Bill, aimed at safeguarding personal data of citizens, gets Cabinet go-ahead

By: |
Published: December 4, 2019 1:04:11 PM

Prakash Javadekar said that Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 will be introduced in the current session of Parliament.

Personal Data Protection BillPrakash Javadekar informed that the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday cleared the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019. Information & Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said that the legislation will be introduced in the current session of Parliament. The Winter Session will conclude on December 13.

The bill will spell out a detailed framework on the collection, storage and processing of personal data by the public, social media platforms and others.

Last week, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the government will never compromise on data sovereignty. The developments after several breaches were reported by WhatsApp and other platforms.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Data Protection Bill, aimed at safeguarding personal data of citizens, gets Cabinet go-ahead
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1INX Media case: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on P Chidambaram’s bail plea today
2Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan gets threat letter from Maoist group
3Ayodhya verdict: Akbaruddin Owaisi says support AIMPLB decision to file review plea