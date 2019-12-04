Data Protection Bill, aimed at safeguarding personal data of citizens, gets Cabinet go-ahead

Prakash Javadekar informed that the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday cleared the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019. Information & Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said that the legislation will be introduced in the current session of Parliament. The Winter Session will conclude on December 13.

The bill will spell out a detailed framework on the collection, storage and processing of personal data by the public, social media platforms and others.

Last week, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the government will never compromise on data sovereignty. The developments after several breaches were reported by WhatsApp and other platforms.