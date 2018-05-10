Data monitor: Surplus workers in India in midst of global talent crunch

India is expected to have a talent surplus by 2030, with 245 million more workers in the next 12 years, according to a study by Korn Ferry. (Reuters)

While that is good news given that Asia Pacific faces an imminent labour shortage of 47 million by 2030, India will have to deal with the twin challenges of employability and job creation.

By: Korn Ferry