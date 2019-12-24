Daryaganj violence: Court seeks response of Delhi Police on bail pleas of 6 accused

New Delhi | Published: December 24, 2019 1:09:01 PM

A court on Tuesday sought response of Delhi Police on bail pleas filed by six of those arrested in connection with a violent protest at Daryaganj. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar asked the police to file reply by December 28.

Daryaganj violence, daryaganj violence case, Daryaganj case, Daryaganj, delhiA magistrate court had on Monday rejected the bail pleas of all the 15 arrested in the case and sent then to 14 days judicial custody. (Representational Image: Reuters)

A magistrate court had on Monday rejected the bail pleas of all the 15 arrested in the case and sent then to 14 days judicial custody.

