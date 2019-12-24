Daryaganj violence: Court seeks response of Delhi Police on bail pleas of 6 accused

A court on Tuesday sought response of Delhi Police on bail pleas filed by six of those arrested in connection with a violent protest at Daryaganj. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar asked the police to file reply by December 28.
A court on Tuesday sought response of Delhi Police on bail pleas filed by six of those arrested in connection with a violent protest at Daryaganj. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar asked the police to file reply by December 28.
A magistrate court had on Monday rejected the bail pleas of all the 15 arrested in the case and sent then to 14 days judicial custody.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.