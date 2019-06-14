Darvesh Yadav murder: The inside story of UP Bar Council chief’s cold-blooded killing

Advocate Darvesh Yadav shot dead: The body of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council's first female president Darvesh Yadav was cremated on Thursday in her native Chandpur village in Etah district. Yadav was shot dead on Wednesday inside the premises of Agra's Diwani Kachahri where she had gone to attend her felicitation ceremony following her election as the UP Bar Council president on Sunday. Shortly after the felicitation ceremony, Yadav went to senior lawyer Arvind Mishra's chamber where her friend Manish Sharma came in and shot her dead before shooting himself with his licensed revolver. The chamber was jam-packed with Yadav's supporters and other lawyers when the incident took place. According to eyewitnesses, Yadav was accompanied by her relative Manoj Yadav. Following the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered upgradation of security arrangements in all courts. During the course of investigation, police found that Manish Sharma had fired four shots inside the chamber of Mishra. Yadav had even screamed and tried to prevent Manish from opening fire from his pistol but failed. The first shot from Manish's gun was aimed at Manoj who escaped. Within seconds, he pumped two bullets into Yadav's head and stomach. Manish then shot himself in the head inside the chamber. He is currently admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram in a critical condition. The biggest mystery before the police is to ascertain the details behind Manish targetting Manoj. The police said that it will explore all possible angles in the case. Police said that the entire incident unfolded in the presence of Yadav's niece Kanchan Yadav who was inside Mishra's chamber. Kanchan lost her sense when she saw her aunty's body in a pool of blood. She picked up the gun from the floor and tried to kill her, but the crowd inside the chamber prevented her. Kanchan is a trainee sub-inspector and was visiting home on a vacation. Mishra said that no one had expected Manish could kill Yadav or anyone. He said that Manish and Yadav were good friends but had developed some differences for the last few years. Yet, but no one expected that the differences could reach an extent where Manish takes such an extreme step. According to lawyers, Manish had loaded his pistol before going to the chamber of Mishra. Eyewitnesses say that Manish was shouting inside the chamber of Mishra. When Manoj intervened, Manish pulled out his pistol from the pocket and shot at him. But Manoj escaped. It was after this, Yadav shouted and tried to prevent Manish but failed and Manish shot her dead. Yadav and Manish first came in contact in 2004. Yadav had begun practising in the same year and had been in touch with each other since then. Some media reports say that Manish was not informed about Yadav's felicitation ceremony and a few lawyers called Manish and invited him to the event. Lawyers say that they wanted Manish and Yadav to sort out their differences and team up again. According to them, when Manish reached the court premises he was carrying his licensed pistol and was in a state of anger. Lawyers said that they were clueless about his intention. Personal enmity the motive? An FIR filed by Sunny Yadav, the nephew of Darvesh Yadav, hints at a personal grudge between the two as a possible reason for the crime. The FIR said that Manish had threatened Yadav over the phone on many occasions. Sunny said that Manish's wife Vandana Sharma had told Yadav that anyone who asked for money or a vehicle from her husband will have to pay with his life. Besides, it also claimed that Manish had forcibly taken control of Yadav's chamber, Bar & Bench reported. According to Sunny, Yadav often helped Manish with his career and gave him money, car and jewellery. Sunny has also named lawyer Vineet Gulecha in the FIR. He said that it was Vineet who had gone to Manish's house and brought him to the venue of Yadav's felicitation ceremony. Vineet, according to the FIR, had abetted the crime. Who was Darvesh Yadav? Yadav was a resident of Etah district. Her father was deputy SP. Yadav obtained LLB and LLM from Agra. In 2004, she started practicing at Diwani Kachari in Agra. In 2016, she had served as the vice-president of the Bar Council. In 2017, she had served as the working president of the Bar Council. In 2018 Bar Council election, she was elected as the president. The election took place on June 9 in Prayagraj. Yadav and Harishankar, both the candidates for the president posted, secured 12 votes each. After this, both were elected for a period of six months each. As per the decision, Yadav was to serve for the first six months and then Harishankar for the remaining six months. She was also the first woman president of the UP Bar Council. Yadav was unmarried and was looking after her entire family after her father's demise.