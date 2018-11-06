Darul Uloom Deoband issues fatwa against women wearing nail polish during namaz

The decree has termed the practice of using nail polish while offering namaz un-Islamic and illegal. (IE)

Darul Uloom Deoband has issued a fatwa against women who offer namaz wearing nail polish, ANI reported. The decree has termed the practice of using nail polish while offering namaz un-Islamic and illegal. It has asked women to apply Mehendi on their nails instead of polish.

Justifying the move, Mufti Ishrar Gaura told ANI that Islam did not prohibit women from using beauty products but they can’t offer namaz wearing nail polish. According to the report, Gaura said that a layer of nail polish hinders the ritual purification from washing the nails completely.

However, national president of Rashtrawadi Muslim Mahila Sangh Farah Faiz opposed the fatwa by Deoband. He said that Deoband never issues a fatwa against men. Faiz further said that Islam prohibited a number of things but they were still carried out by people. “They only issue the fatwa against women to do everything with their permission,” Faiz told ANI.

He further said that the Darul Uloom is in Pakistan as well but they don’t issue such decrees but here in India, they come up with such fatwas all the time.

Earlier this year, Deoband had asked Muslim women not to watch men playing soccer. A senior cleric had said that Football is played wearing shorts, so watching men playing with bare knees is forbidden for women. He said that it was against religious belief.