Darjeeling unrest: GJM suspends Gorkhaland protest, Mamata Banerjee government says normalcy has returned

Darjeeling unrest: Gorkha Janmukti Morch (GJM) has suspended its indefinite shutdown in West Bengal hills. The 104-day strike ended on Wednesday morning. The decision was taken after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s appeal to withdraw the strike, according to reports. State Tourism Minister Gautam Deb has slammed GJM supremo Bimal Gurung and the Centre. Gautam Deb has said the central government has provided a face saver to Gurung as over 80 per cent of the shops and markets in the hills have already opened up.

Here are key takeaways

GJM vice-president Kalyan Dewan yesterday said, “Indefinite shutdown in Darjeeling hills will be suspended from 6 am tomorrow.”

The strike in Darjeeling had begun on June 15.

“Our party supremo Bimal Gurung has decided to suspend the indefinite shutdown in the hills from 6 am tomorrow morning for an indefinite period. The decision was taken after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s appeal to withdraw the strike,” GJM vice-president Kalyan Dewan told PTI.

Rajnath Singh had appealed to the GJM to withdraw the ongoing strike in Darjeeling hills for a separate Gorkhaland state and asked the union home secretary to convene an official-level meeting to discuss all related issues.

“In a democracy dialogue is the only way out to resolve any problem and solutions can be found through restraint and mutual dialogue within the legal ambit,” Singh had said in a statement.

According to reports, for the last one week most of the shops and markets had reopened defying the diktats by GJM leadership even as the strike was officially on in the hills.

Sevral cases have been lodged under the UAP Act against Bimal Gurung, and a lookout notice has been issued. The GJM chief is absconding since last month.

On September 25, in view of normalcy returning to Darjeeling hills, the state administration had decided to lift the restrictions on use of internet services in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, which was imposed on June 18.

Normalcy in hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong has been restored with the active participation of the residents of the two districts. Shops, business establishments and tea gardens have opened in both districts, ADGP (Law & Order) Anuj Sharma said in a statement.

The newly-appointed Board of Administrators (BoA) of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) had met on September for the first time under the chairmanship of rebel GJM leader Binay Tamang, PTI reported.