A chopper of the Indian Air Force approaches to airlift two persons stuck on an under-construction bridge at the flooded Tawi river in Jammu. (PTI Photo)

Two persons stuck on an under-construction bridge on the Tawi river were rescued by the Indian Air Force on Monday. A video of the daring operation was released by news agency ANI. The visuals showed two people stranded on the bridge after a sudden increase in the water level of Tawi river. The IAF personnel carried out the operations in a chopper.

The stranded people were taken to safety using a rope attached to the chopper. Two IAF personnel climbed down the rope on to the bridge. Both the persons stranded were then tied to the rope and carried to safety as they dangled from the chopper. One of the IAF personnel remained on the bridge and was airlifted after both the stranded had been taken to safety.

#UPDATE Jammu & Kashmir: Two more persons have been rescued after they got stuck near a bridge in JAMMU following a sudden increase in the water level of Tawi river. pic.twitter.com/JI6oWRtR5B — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

Reports said that a total of four people were stranded on Monday morning. Defence personnel had rescued two persons earlier in the day.

Heavy rains in several parts of Jammu have thrown life out of gear. A number of low-lying areas have been submerged after raised water levels in Tawi and other rivers in the region.

Katra, the famous town which serves as the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, recorded the highest 133.4 mm rainfall since Friday night, news agency PTI quoted a metereological department as saying.

Two siblings were washed away on Saturday morning when they tried to cross an overflowing stream on their way home at Kameela village in Vijaypur area of Samba district.