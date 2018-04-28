Dalmia Bharat Group adopts Red Fort: Here is how Congress, Sitaram Yechury, Twitterati reacted

Criticising the step, the opposition party Congress, however, questioned how a private entity was given the mandate to maintain the Red Fort. (Reuters)

The Dalmia Bharat group, a corporate house signed an agreement with the tourism ministry and got the mandate to maintain the iconic Red Fort on Saturday. This agreement came under ‘Adopt a Heritage’ project, in which the entity would maintain the monument and build basic infrastructure around it. The Dalmia Bharat group has committed a sum of Rs 25 crore for the purpose over a period spanning five years. This move is attracting reactions from the people across the nation. Criticising the step, the opposition party Congress, however, questioned how a private entity was given the mandate to maintain the Red Fort.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera questioned BJP government over handing the iconic monument to a private business. He said, “They are handing over the iconic monument to a private business. What is your commitment to the idea of India, to the history of India? We know you have no commitment, but we still want to ask you.” To which Minister of State for Tourism K J Alphons reacted by saying, “I want to ask the Congress what they did for the past 70 years. All the monuments and facilities around them are in terrible shape. In some places, there were no facilities at all.”

Meanwhile, CPI leader Sitaram Yechury and Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu also reacted to the agreement. In his reaction on Twitter Yechury said that government should reverse its decision of privatising the Red Fort. While voicing her opinion Pannu wrote, “I don’t even want to start with who to blame for this!”

Is this happening for real???!!!

This is what it has come to ???? I don’t even want to start with who to blame for this!

The Dalmia Bharat group has agreed to provide certain basic amenities at the 17th century monument within six months. These include providing drinking water kiosks, street furniture-like benches and signages to guide the visitors, according to the ministry.