Dalits should take over all Hanuman temples in country: Bhim Army chief on UP CM’s Hanuman comment

By: | Published: December 2, 2018 2:53 PM

While addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Tuesday, Adityanath had said, "Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar (IE/File)

Days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that Lord Hanuman was a Dalit, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Sunday said members of the community should take over all Hanuman temples in the country and appoint Dalits as priests there.

While addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Tuesday, Adityanath had said, “Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit. Bajrang Bali worked to unite all Indian communities, from north to south and east to west.” Reacting to the comment, Chandrashekhar told reporters here that, “Dalits should take over all Hanuman temples in the country and appoint Dalits as priests there.”

READ ALSO | Elections should be "totally free, fair and ethical," says new CEC Sunil Arora

A right-wing group in Rajasthan has sent a legal notice to Adityanath, asking him to apologise for calling Lord Hanuman a Dalit. Last week, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) chairperson Nand Kumar Sai claimed that Lord Hanuman was a tribal. During an event in Lucknow on November 29, Sai said, “I want to make it clear… People think that there were monkeys, bears, and vultures in the army of Lord Ram.

In Kurukh language spoken by people belonging to the Oraon tribe, ‘tigga’ (a gotra) means ‘vanar’ (monkey). In the Kanwar tribe, which I belong to, there’s a gotra (clan) called ‘Hanuman’.” “Similarly, ‘Giddh’ or vulture is a gotra in many other Scheduled Tribes. Therefore, I believe they belonged to the tribal community and accompanied Lord Ram in the big war,” he said.

