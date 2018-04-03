Dalit protests over SC/ST Act: ‘Dejected and rejected political parties’ spreading violence, says Amit Shah

“Modi Government’s commitment to fulfilling Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s vision is unwavering, all the efforts of the Government are aimed at transforming the lives of Dalits,” he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday slammed Congress and other Opposition parties for carrying out “politically-driven” protests because of which “crores of innocent people suffered.” In a series of tweets today, Shah said stands with the Dalit community in all possible ways. “Modi Government’s commitment to fulfilling Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s vision is unwavering, all the efforts of the Government are aimed at transforming the lives of Dalits,” he said.

The BJP chief claimed the Central government acted in an immediate and informed manner ever since the Supreme Court gave a judgment on SC/ST Atrocities Act. “An effective review petition has been filed that will protect rights of Dalits,” Shah said in another tweet.

Highlighting the efforts made by PM Narendra Modi for Dalits, Shah said the former met MPs belonging to the SC communities and assured them that the government is doing everything to protect the rights and well-being of Dalits.

Tweeting an old video where Modi was seen clarifying his stand on reservation, Shah suggested the party fully supports the Constitution.

“The script is now old…before every election, the same vested interest groups start spreading panic about reservations. BJP’s stand is clear, which I am once again stating- we fully believe in the Constitution given by Babasaheb and the rights it has given to SC/ST communities,” Shah said.

“Through the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2015 the NDA Government has actually strengthened the provisions of the Act. This was done in line with our commitment to the welfare of SC & ST communities,” he added.

The BJP chief further slammed Opposition parties, asking them to apologise to the people of Dalit community. “Due to the politically driven manifestations of a microscopic minority of dejected and rejected political parties, crores of innocent people suffered. These parties owe our Dalit sisters and brothers an apology for their misdeeds,” Shah said.

Congress, which is mocking the DNA of PM @narendramodi is the same party which:

Defeated Dr. Ambedkar not once but twice. Made flimsy excuses to ensure his portrait was not placed in Central Hall. Denied him a Bharat Ratna.

India has seen through their negative politics! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 3, 2018

We will continue our efforts to make our Dalit sisters and brothers the makers of New India. We will fulfill their aspirations and dreams. Jai Bhim! Jai Hind! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 3, 2018

