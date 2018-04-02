Dalit protests: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi for ‘DNA’ remarks, ministers say Congress disrespects Ambedkar

Lashing out at Narendra Modi government, Gandhi had said that oppressing Dalits was “in the DNA of BJP/RSS.” (PTI)

Bhartiya Janata Party leaders on Monday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against PM Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS). Lashing out at Narendra Modi government, Gandhi had said that oppressing Dalits was “in the DNA of BJP/RSS.”

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said Gandhi’s comments are “deeply condemnable.” “Deeply condemnable and shocking comment by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, racking up the DNA of among many other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Meghwal said. “It is well known that PM Modi belong to the lower section of society and this is something Rahul Gandhi cannot digest,” he added.

He further commented on Congress chief’s DNA. Meghwal said: “Speaking of DNA, it is imperative to remind the nation what Rahul Gandhi’s DNA is about- Humiliated Babasaheb repeatedly. Ensured the defeat of Babasaheb, not once but twice. Did not give a Bharat Ratna to Babasaheb. Did not even give space for Babasaheb’s portrait in Parliament.”

Meghwal said the opposition’s nervousness is due to the never before seen nation-wide support of backward castes to Modi government. “The number of SC and ST MPs from the BJP at the highest. No party has given so many opportunities to the SC and ST communities as the @BJP4India has, (sic)” Meghwal said.

Earlier, targeting Modi, Gandhi had tweeted: “It is in the DNA of the RSS/BJP to keep Dalits at the lowest level in Indian society. Any one who challenges this thought is crushed with violence.”

“Our Dalit brothers and sisters are today on the streets demanding protection of their rights from the Modi Government. We salute them,” he added.

Gandhi’s comments and the subsequent rebuttal from the BJP came as several Dalit organisations called for a nation-wide shutdown against Supreme Court’s recent order on SC/ST Atrocities Act. The order has been seen by Dalit activists as diluting the provisions of the Act.

Congress has slammed the BJP and Modi government for having alleged “anti-Dalit” mindset.