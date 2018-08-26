Dalit killing: Tension in Mirchpur after Delhi High Court convicts 33, mostly Jats (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Tension has once again gripped the Mirchpur village in Hisar district of Haryana following the Delhi High Court’s last week order to convict 20 people and upheld the conviction of 13 others, all from the Jat community of the village, in connection with a 2010 Dalit killing case. According to a report in The Indian Express, on Saturday, a day after the court’s order, armed police were present in strength in Mirchpur to check law and order situation.

It said that people, who are more vulnerable to threats, have been given security. The IE report said that policemen have been provided to around 20 people in the village who face threats from the other group.

Sanjay Kumar, IGP (Hisar Range), said that police from two districts are in the village and in Hisar, where some Dalit families from Mirchpur live.

“The situation is completely under control,” Kumar said.

It said that most Jat families living in the area have declined to comment on the Delhi High Court’s order. But village sarpanch Satyavan Singh, a Jat, said that there is no reason for any clash and that the families of those convicted will move the Supreme Court against the HC’s order.

“The families feel that these people have been wrongly named, and they will fight for justice,” he said.

However, despite the claims made by the police and the sarpanch, a local Dalit said that till Friday, Jats had given then milk and lassi, buy “we have not received anything for two days now.”

In October 2011, a total of 15 accused all of them Jat were tried and held guilty in the case by the trial court. While two of them died during the pendency of the appeal, a total of 97 accused were facing trial in the case. The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the conviction of 13 people, who were held guilty by the trial court. Besides, 20 more were convicted by the HC who were previously acquitted by the trial court.

Tarachand (70) and his physically-challenged daughter Suman (18) were burnt alive in the April 2010 when Jats set houses in the locality on fire. According to Jai Prakash, a Dalit and a relative of Tarachand, Tarachand had returned from the pond where he was employed and was sleeping on a cot outside this house. Prakash said that Tarachand’s daughter Suman was inside the house when Jats set houses in the locality on fire.

Prakash said that the government gave compensation to his three sons in the form of jobs and some money. “But they left the village right after and never returned,” he said.

According to him, at least 200 other people from the Valmiki community, too, fled. “Just 50-odd Valmiki families now live in Mirchpur,” Prakash said.

The report said that in 2011 Census, it was found that 1,556 Scheduled Caste residents were among Mirchpur’s population of 8,737. But local people say that their numbers fell after the 2010 incident.