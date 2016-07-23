Dalit girl’s rape: DCW issues notice to DCP (North) over probe

The DCW also asked whether the parents of the minor were intimated when she was taken to record her statement. (Representative Image: Reuters)

The DCW has issued a notice to city police questioning the handling of the case of a Dalit minor who was allegedly kidnapped by the accused just before a hearing in her rape case, subjected to sexual assault several times and forced to drink corrosive substance which severely damaged her internal organs.

In the notice, the Delhi Commission of Women directed DCP (North) to provide security to the girl and her family and asked why the police had not arrested the accused till date.

The DCW also asked whether the parents of the minor were intimated when she was taken to record her statement.

The Commission also sought the details of action taken on the complaint of the victim’s parents regarding threat to their lives in an FIR filed on May 15 and asked the reasons for not registering offences under Section 3 of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

“Police protection should be provided on a priority basis to the victim and her family,” DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said in the notice.

Giving details of the case, the Commission in its notice said an FIR under sections 363, 376 IPC and 4/6 of POCSO Act was registered in Burari police station on December 2 last year against a main accused Shivshankar.

According to the FIR in May, just before a hearing in the court, the girl was kidnapped from her house following which, on May 19, another FIR was registered.

The DCW said the victim was recovered between May 26-27 and her parents were called to Burari police station to meet her where they found their daughter bleeding profusely from the head.

The victim has alleged she was kidnapped by the maternal aunt of the main accused and during confinement she was raped several times a day by Shivshankar.

Her hands and feet were tied and was refused any food during the period.

The victim has alleged Shivshankar along with his maternal aunt and uncle had fed the girl a corrosive substance mixed in a soft drink, which has led to the present condition of the girl being on ventilator.

The same is mentioned in a complaint by the victim’s father in Burari police station on July 15.

“However, the girl has alleged the police forced her to change her statement, appearing before the Metropolitan Magistrate.

Later, she was dropped in Nari Niketan.

It has also been stated that there was a call to the parents from Nari Niketan wherein it was informed that the victim was in a very serious condition and needed care.

“The parents then ensured that the girl gets admission in LNJP hospital wherein she was treated for some time.

When the parents requested for an MLC, it is alleged by them that the investigating officer concerned refused the same,” Maliwal said in the notice.

The Commission, which learnt about the case through a media report, got the victim shifted to Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh for better treatment under the EWS Scheme.

“The doctor has also informed the undersigned that the victim was fed a corrosive substance which has completely destroyed her internal organs to the extent that the girl has not been able to eat for the past two months.

Due to the poisonous substance, the girl is presently on ventilator and may not survive.

“Further, the Commission notes that this is a very serious case of the alleged rape with a Dalit girl.

Also, the girl’s family has alleged that the girl has changed her statements previously due to pressure from the accused and that accused is trying to kidnap the younger brother of the victim.

“It is therefore strongly recommended that Police protection should be provided on a priority basis to the victim and her family,” the notice reads.