Dalit couple, son shot dead after heated argument in MP village, police say six accused still missing

In a tragic incident, a Dalit couple and their son were on Tuesday allegedly killed by six persons after they opened fire on them over a heated argument in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, according to the local police, reported news agency PTI. Two sons of the couple also sustained injuries in the shootout, police added.

The incident took place at around 6:30 am at Devran village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Dehat police station, Superintendent of Police D R Teniwar told PTI, adding that the village is located 20 kilometers away from the district headquarters. The senior officer further added that the hunt for the six accused is underway, without giving further details of the argument that took a violent turn.

According to reports, the villagers intervened to diffuse the situation. However, the assailants opened fire on the family. The middle-aged couple and their son died at the spot, as per the reports.

The victims included a 60-year-old Dalit man, his 58-year-old wife and a 32-year-old son, reported PTI. According to the official, their two sons, aged 28 and 30, were wounded in the incident and were being treated at a nearby district hospital.

Following the incident, the police have filed a case of murder against the accused and have booked them under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code and several sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the senior official told PTI.

