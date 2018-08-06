Dalai Lama to visit Goa on August 8

The 83-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner would attend a function that will set in motion year-long celebrations of 25 years of formation of the Goa Institute of Management.

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will speak on relevance of India’s ancient knowledge during his visit to Goa where he will attend a function organised by a business school on August 8.

The 83-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner would attend a function that will set in motion year-long celebrations of 25 years of formation of the Goa Institute of Management (GIM) on August 8, a spokesman of the business school said today.

He will deliver the keynot address on the topic “Todays Relevance of Indias Ancient Knowledge”, he said.

During the year, the Dalai Lama Center for Ethics and Transformative Values at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US, will be conducting a six-month-long programme for the GIM’s faculty and members on its Board of Governors, he said.

The course will commence later this month, he said.

“The Dalai Lama Center for Ethics and Transformative Values at the MIT focuses on development of interdisciplinary research and programmes in varied fields of knowledge, from science and technology to education and international relations,” the spokesman added.