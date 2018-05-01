Dalai Lama greets Korean leaders over peace talks

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written separately to North and South Korean leaders to congratulate them on their pledge to make the Korean peninsula nuclear weapons free.

“As an avowed campaigner for demilitarisation throughout the world and complete elimination of all nuclear weapons, I wholeheartedly welcome the outcome of your discussions to secure lasting peace on the Korean peninsula,” the Nobel Peace Laureate wrote.

“Seeing the immense suffering caused by war and violence in so many different parts of the world is deeply distressing. What (you) have shown is that taking a genuinely peaceful approach and entering into dialogue is the only way to achieve friendship, trust and peace,” he said.

“I am confident the international community solidly supports the positive steps that (you) have taken,” the spiritual leader added.

The Dalai Lama fled Tibet to India in March 1959. The Tibetan government-in-exile is based in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.