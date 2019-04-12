Dalai Lama discharged from Delhi hospital after chest infection: Press secretary

The 83-year-old Nobel peace laureate, who was brought to the capital from his base in a northern Indian hill station for treatment, had recovered from the infection, Tseten Samdup Chhoekyapa said.
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama was discharged from a Delhi hospital on Friday after a chest infection, his press secretary said.
The 83-year-old Nobel peace laureate, who was brought to the capital from his base in a northern Indian hill station for treatment, had recovered from the infection, Tseten Samdup Chhoekyapa said.
Also read: Supreme Court Electoral Bonds verdict: Top court’s order on validity of Centre’s scheme today
The Dalai Lama fled to India in early 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule and lives in exile in Dharamsala.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.