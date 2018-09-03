‘Dahi Handi Govinda’ dies during Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai

Accidents while performing the tradition of breaking the Handi by creating a human pyramid are common. (File photo: PTI)

In a shocking incident, Janmashtami, the festival of joy and excitement, turned into a tragedy after a ‘Dahi-Handi Govinda’ lost his life in Mumbai. According to news agency ANI, the man was at the first level of the pyramid when he collapsed. As per the police, he died due to an epileptic fit.

Accidents while performing the tradition of breaking the Handi by creating a human pyramid are common. Last year, two people had died in Maharashtra. A 21-year-old youth had lost his life after falling off a human pyramid in Palghar. “He got down from the human pyramid after breaking the handi. But immediately afterwards, he suffered an epileptic attack. He died on way to a hospital in Palghar around 6.30 pm,” a police officer had said.

In Navi Mumbai’ Airoli, a 34-year-old man had died due to an electric shock during a Dahi Handi programme. Jayesh Sarale, a resident of Kurla, was attending the celebrations at Radhikabai school ground in Sector 16.

Dahi Handi is celebrated on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, which is celebrated on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra of the Hindu Calendar. It signifies the birth of Lord Krishna – the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. In Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra, streets are owned by govindas on the day of Dahi Handi. According to mythology, Krishna and his friends used to form human pyramids to break pots hung from the ceilings of neighbourhood houses in order to steal curd and butter in Vrindavan. Moreover, many govindas suffer injuries every year, but the celebrations have never seen any decline in its fervour and enthusiasm.