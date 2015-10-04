Dadri case: ‘Communal harmony an integral part of nation’s culture’, says Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today assured his support to the family members of Mohammad Akhlaq, who was lynched over rumours about cow slaughter in Dadri’s Bishara village, and said that communal harmony is an integral part of nation’s culture.

He also lashed out at the opposition parties for politicising the matter and said that Samajwadi Party would never do politics on matters such as these.

“We are with the family in this grief. I have assured them that justice will be done, action will be taken against those responsible for this. The family is sad that it happened in a village where they have been living peacefully for a long time, someone has spread the poison,” Yadav told media here.

“We assure full support and help to the family. There are some people, who are politicising this matter. I want to assure you that the Samajwadi Party would never do politics over such matters. Communal harmony is in our culture and we must ensure that our social fabric remains intact,” he added.

Yadav had yesterday announced a compensation of Rs. 20 lakh to the victim’s family.

Several prominent political leaders from Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have visited Dadri in the last two days to meet Akhlaq’s family.