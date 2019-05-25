Dabholkar murder case: Defence lawyer arrested by CBI

By:
Published: May 25, 2019 8:38:28 PM

A lawyer representing some of the accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case was Saturday arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation, an official said.

Dabholkar was shot dead while he was on a morning walk on the Onkareshwar Bridge in Pune on August 20, 2013.

A lawyer representing some of the accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case was Saturday arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation, an official said. Advocate Sanjeev Punalekar and a Sanatan Sanstha member identified as Vikram Bhave were held from Mumbai and will be produced in a Pune court on Sunday, the CBI official said.

He said preliminary probe had revealed that Punalekar was known to one of the shooters of Dabholkar. Dabholkar was shot dead while he was on a morning walk on the Onkareshwar Bridge in Pune on August 20, 2013.

