​​​
  3. Cylinder blast in UP: Six killed in explosion at petro-chemical factory on Bijnor’s Nagina road

Cylinder blast in UP: Six killed in explosion at petro-chemical factory on Bijnor’s Nagina road

At least six labourers died while two others were seriously injured in an explosion in a private petro-chemical factory here Wednesday morning, police said. According to the police, one labourer is still missing.

By: | Bijnor | Published: September 12, 2018 12:29 PM
petrochemical factory bijnor, bijnor cylinder blast, cylinder blast in bijnor, cylinder blast in bijnor petrochemical factory, cylinder blast in bijnor factory, UP petrochemical factory blast, cylinder blast in UP today The blast took place around 8 am when the boiler of the factory was being repaired. (Twitter/ANI)

At least six labourers died while two others were seriously injured in an explosion in a private petro-chemical factory here Wednesday morning, police said. According to the police, one labourer is still missing.

The blast took place around 8 am when the boiler of the factory was being repaired. “There was a blast in the Mohit Petro-Chemical Factory located on Nagina Road. In the blast, labourers Balgovind, Ravi, Lokendra, Kamalveer, Vikrant and Chetram died. Two labourers were brought to a hospital in a serious condition. One labourer is said to be missing.” Superintendent of Police Umesh Kumar Singh told PTI.

“As per information gathered so far, the boiler of the factory was not functioning for the past few days. Today, while it was being repaired, there was a blast in the boiler while welding work was going on,” he said.

Singh said efforts are on to trace the owner of the factory.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top