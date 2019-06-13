Cyclone Vayu Updates Live: Storm may not hit Gujarat, schools and colleges to remain shut

Cyclone\u00a0Vayu\u00a0in Gujarat Today Live Updates: A day ahead of Cyclone Vayu's landfall, Gujarat government carried out a massive evacuation drive, evacuating around three lakh people to temporary shelters. The Indian Army, Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard have been kept on standby for relief and rescue operations. IAF helicopters and around 300 marine commandoes could also be deployed in low-lying coastal areas. Skymet Weather on Thursday said that Cyclone Vayu had changed course and may not hit Gujarat. THe report said that the weather models were indicating that there is a fair amount of probability that very severe cyclone Vayu may just skirt the Gujarat coast near Porbandar, close to Dwarka or Okha coast. As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges across 10 districts in Gujarat will remain closed on June 12 and 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to follow the real-time information being provided by local agencies to stay safe. "Praying for safety and well-being of all those affected by Cyclone Vayu. The government and local agencies are providing real-time information, which I urge those in affected areas to closely follow," Modi tweeted.