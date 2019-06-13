Cyclone Vayu Updates Live: Storm may not hit Gujarat, schools and colleges to remain shut

  1. Home
Updated:Jun 13, 2019 8:50:36 am

Gujarat Cyclone Vayu Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to follow the real-time information being provided by local agencies to stay safe.

Vayu Cyclone Update, Gujarat Cyclone Vayu LiveNDRF members seen inside the IAF C-17 aircraft as it lands at Jamnagar, in Gujarat. The NDRF team will carry out rescue and relief missions in Gujarat, for those affected by Cyclone Vayu. (PTI Photo)

Cyclone Vayu in Gujarat Today Live Updates: A day ahead of Cyclone Vayu’s landfall, Gujarat government carried out a massive evacuation drive, evacuating around three lakh people to temporary shelters. The Indian Army, Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard have been kept on standby for relief and rescue operations. IAF helicopters and around 300 marine commandoes could also be deployed in low-lying coastal areas.

Skymet Weather on Thursday said that Cyclone Vayu had changed course and may not hit Gujarat. THe report said that the weather models were indicating that there is a fair amount of probability that very severe cyclone Vayu may just skirt the Gujarat coast near Porbandar, close to Dwarka or Okha coast.

As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges across 10 districts in Gujarat will remain closed on June 12 and 13.

Live Blog

08:50 (IST)13 Jun 2019
Modi advises people to follow info provided by local agencies

08:29 (IST)13 Jun 2019
Cyclone Vayu may not hit Gujarat: Skymet

08:19 (IST)13 Jun 2019
Cyclone Vayu live updates: Maharashtra shuts down beaches in Konkan region

As a precautionary measure of Cyclone Vayu heading towards Gujarat coast, Maharashtra government announced that all beached in the Konkan region would be shut off to the public on June 12 and 13.

Bandra beach in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
