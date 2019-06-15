Cyclone Vayu update: Fresh guidelines issued for fishermen, storm stationed 260 km off Porbandar coast

Cyclone Vayu: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh warning to fishermen asking them not to venture out in the Arabian Sea and along the coast of Gujarat as Cyclone Vayu moved towards northeast and east-central of the sea. Earlier on Saturday, the cyclone was stationed 260 km west-southwest off the coast of Porbandar and 310 km west of Veraval. The weather department said the cyclone is expected to be accompanied by strong winds with speeds of nearly 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph. Conditions at sea may remain rough at least till Monday. The cyclone, did not make landfall in the western state, it led to moderate to heavy rains at some places. Gir-Somnath district received 160mm rain. On Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that \u201cdanger over the state has ended.\u201d However, the weather department said that the danger was still not over as Cyclone Vayu was likely to recurve and hit Gujarat on June 17-18. \u201cAs per early indications today, Vayu is likely to recurve and come close to Gujarat coast. IMD has also confirmed the development, however, a statement might only be issued tomorrow after the weather body gains confidence depending on the weather condition,\u201d Madhavan Nair Rajeevan, Secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences was quoted as saying by Indian Express. J N Singh, Gujarat Chief Secretary said that officials in the state are tracking the situation and that situation and NDRF teams would continue to stay on alert for at least next 48 hours. The cyclone was to make a landfall in Gujarat on Thursday. It changed its course on Thursday and skirted the Gujarat coast. Recently, Cyclone Fani hit Odisha coast that led to the loss of a number of lives. There were also reports of the destruction of properties. Those living in coastal areas were moved to camps.