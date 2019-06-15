Cyclone Vayu threat averted, operations at most of Gujarat ports to resume today

With Gujarat government officially announcing that threat of cyclone Vayu has been averted, operations at most of the ports in Gujarat would be restored from Saturday. Talking to reporters, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said that the state was now free from the threat of the cyclone and ports would be able to operate normally. In fact Adani group owned port at Mundra in Kutch district started operation from Friday onwards. In the wake of the cyclone threat, the state port and transport department had asked all the ports operated by Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) to stop all activities on Thursday and Friday. Besides GMB operated ports, major ports at Kandla, Hazira, Pipavav and Dahej remained closed on these days. Reliance Industries (RIL) operated Sikka terminal started operation from Friday afternoon. However, authorities at Kandla learnt to have waited for IMD\u2019s update till Friday evening for resuming operation. Cyclone Vayu, which was expected to hit Saurashtra coast changed its tracks and diverted towards Oman on Thursday late evening. However, the state government didn\u2019t take any chance and remained alert till Friday evening. As part of precautionary measures, the Gujarat government evacuated nearly 2.75 lakh people from coastal areas of the state and shifted them to safer places. From Friday evening onwards, the senior officials who were sent to 11 coastal districts were recalled. Trains towards Somnath, Dwarka and other coastal areas resumed. Flight operations in coastal cities of Saurashtra likely to normalise from Saturday. It is worth mentioning that due to effect of cyclone Vayu, parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat received heavy rains. Still cloudy weather and high wind velocity reported in Junagadh, Gir Somnath and Union Territory Diu areas in Saurashtra region. Sources in Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited said that electricity restored in most of the villages in coastal areas. According to a senior official, electricity supply was hampered in nearly 450 villages on Thursday. However, by Friday evening, the supply resumed in most of the villages.