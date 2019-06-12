Cyclone Vayu live: Heavy rains to hit Gujarat and Goa, 3 Lakh people to be evacuated today

Cyclone Vayu live updates: The India Meteorological Department said that Cyclone Vayu has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is expected t hit Gujarat coast on June 13 morning. Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review preparations for cyclone Vayu. He asked officials to ensure all possible steps are taken for the safety of people. The Gujarat government has sounded a high alert and deployed National Disaster Response Force personnel in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch. The government has also advised fishermen not to venture into deep sea water for the next few days in view of the cyclone. All ports have also been asked to flag a danger signal. Schools and colleges will also remain closed on several parts of Gujarat on June 13 and June 14. The onset of the storm will trigger heavy rains in Goa and the Konkan region on Wednesday and Thursday. IMD has also issued an 'orange' warning for Goa due to the deep depression over East Central and adjoining South East Arabian sea, which has intensified into cyclonic storm.