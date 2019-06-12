Cyclone Vayu live: Heavy rains to hit Gujarat and Goa, 3 Lakh people to be evacuated today

  1. Home
Updated:Jun 12, 2019 8:37:35 am

Cyclone Vayu will hit Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahua around Veraval on Thursday morning with a wind speed of 140-150 kmph.

Cyclone Vayu live updates: The India Meteorological Department said that Cyclone Vayu has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is expected t hit Gujarat coast on June 13 morning.

Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review preparations for cyclone Vayu. He asked officials to ensure all possible steps are taken for the safety of people.

The Gujarat government has sounded a high alert and deployed National Disaster Response Force personnel in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch. The government has also advised fishermen not to venture into deep sea water for the next few days in view of the cyclone. All ports have also been asked to flag a danger signal. Schools and colleges will also remain closed on several parts of Gujarat on June 13 and June 14.

The onset of the storm will trigger heavy rains in Goa and the Konkan region on Wednesday and Thursday. IMD has also issued an ‘orange’ warning for Goa due to the deep depression over East Central and adjoining South East Arabian sea, which has intensified into cyclonic storm.

Live Blog

08:35 (IST)12 Jun 2019
Cyclone Vayu moving northwards: IMD

The IMD on Wednesday morning said that Cyclone Vayu was moving northwards and lay centred at 0230 hrs of 12 June over Eastcentral Arabian Sea, about 450 km west-northwest of Goa, 290 km south-southwest of Mumbai & 380 km nearly south of Veraval (Gujarat).

08:13 (IST)12 Jun 2019
Evacuations to begin today

The government will begin evacuating around 3 Lakh people residing in the most vulnerable areas. Amit Shah has also asked officials to ensure that power, telecommunications and drinking water supplies affected by the storm are restored as soon as possible afterwards.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Cyclone Vayu is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 140-150 kmph gusting to 160 kmph during early morning of June 13. It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat with storm surge with a height of about 1-1.5 m above the astronomical tides likely to inundate the low-lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall. The IMD has been issuing regular bulletins since April 9 to all the states concerned.
