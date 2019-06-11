Cyclone Vayu LIVE updates: Severe cyclonic storm likely to hit Gujarat coast on Thursday morning, NDRF teams deployed

Cyclone Vayu: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that Cyclone Vayu will hit the Gujarat coast on Thursday morning with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph. The wind speed could reach a high speed of 135 kmph when it hits the coast between Porbandar and Mahua around Veraval and Diu region. The weather office said that heavy rains are likely to lash the region on June 13-14. The Gujarat government has sounded a high alert and deployed National Disaster Response Force personnel in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch. The government has also advised fishermen not to venture into deep sea water for the next few days in view of the cyclone. All ports have also been asked to flag a danger signal. Cyclone Vayu is the second such high-intensity cyclone to hit the coastal state in last one month. In May, cyclone Fani had hit Odisha, causing widespread destruction and claiming nearly 20 lives.