  3. Cyclone Vayu LIVE updates: Severe cyclonic storm likely to hit Gujarat coast on Thursday morning, NDRF teams deployed

Updated:Jun 11, 2019 2:21:58 pm

Cyclone Vayu will hit Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahua around Veraval on Thursday morning with a wind speed of 110 kmph.

Cyclone Vayu: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that Cyclone Vayu will hit the Gujarat coast on Thursday morning with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph. The wind speed could reach a high speed of 135 kmph when it hits the coast between Porbandar and Mahua around Veraval and Diu region. The weather office said that heavy rains are likely to lash the region on June 13-14. The Gujarat government has sounded a high alert and deployed National Disaster Response Force personnel in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch. The government has also advised fishermen not to venture into deep sea water for the next few days in view of the cyclone. All ports have also been asked to flag a danger signal.

Cyclone Vayu is the second such high-intensity cyclone to hit the coastal state in last one month. In May, cyclone Fani had hit Odisha, causing widespread destruction and claiming nearly 20 lives.

Live Blog

14:21 (IST)11 Jun 2019
What IMD bulletin says?

"It is very likely to move nearly northward and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 110-120 kilometres per hour gusting to 135 kilometres per hour during early morning of June 13," the bulletin said.

14:03 (IST)11 Jun 2019
Cyclone Vajyu to hit Gujarat coast with wind speed of 120 kmph

The IMA said that cyclone Vayu is likely to move nearly northward and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 110-120 kilometres per hour gusting to 135 kmph on Thursday morning.

13:55 (IST)11 Jun 2019
Cyclone Vayu LIVE: IMD's latest bulletin

In its latest bulletin issued at 8 am on Tuesday, the IMD said that cyclone Vayu is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next the 24 hours. The Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD is constantly monitoring the situation.

13:45 (IST)11 Jun 2019
Cyclone Vayu to hit Gujarat coast on June 13

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that a deep depression over the Arabian Sea which brewed over the past two days has intensified into a cyclonic storm. It is likely to hit the Gujarat coast on June 13 morning.

In May, cyclone Fani had hit Odisha coast, causing widespread destruction of public property and claiming over 20 lives. The cyclone had hit Puri coast with a wind speed of 200 kmph. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), when cyclone Vayu hits Gujarat coast with wind speed of over 110 kmph on June 13, it will trigger heavy rains in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.cyclone vayu images Cyclone Vayu to hit Gujarat coast on Thursday morning with a wind speed of 120 kmph.
