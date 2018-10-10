Odisha Cyclone ‘Titli’ LIVE updates: Government issues red alert, schools, colleges asked to remain shut

Odisha-Andhra Cyclone Titli Live Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of severe cyclonic storm ‘Titli’ for north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha districts. The Met department has predicted that cyclonic storm and heavy to heavy rainfall will hit the two states today. In Odisha, the government has issued a red alert and asked districts authorities to remain in the offices until the situation improves. The districts where heavy rainfall is expected are Gajpati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore. Also on October 11, the IMD has said that rain, thundershowers are likely to lash the coastal districts of the state. The government has asked fishermen not to venture in the sea water till the red alert is in place.

The state government has also ordered closure of schools and colleges in the districts where a red alert is in place for the next two days. The Met department has said that cyclonic pressure over the Bay of Bengal is the main reason behind the change in the weather. Meanwhile, the IMD today informed that Cyclone ‘Titli’ over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is heading for the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast. This, the IMD said, has triggered rainfall in several parts of Odisha.