Cyclone Titli makes landfall in Odisha, uproots trees, electric poles; disrupts train services

Titli cyclone made a landfall in Gopalpur of Ganjam district in Odisha at around 5.30 am today. Several coastal districts in the state are receiving heavy rainfall coupled with high-speed winds. The speed of surface wind is 126 kmph in Gopalpur. Several northern parts of Andhra have also been hit by the cyclonic storm. According to IMD, the surface wind in Andhra Pradesh’s Kalingapatnam is 56 kmph.

HR Biswas, Director of Metereological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said that the storm hit Gopalpur at 5:30 am and it will completely cross the Odisha coast in nearly two hours. “The forward sector of the eye of the storm has been entering into the land mass,” he said.

At several locations in the low lying areas, the severe cyclone has damaged mud huts, uprooted trees and electric poles. Road communication in some places, including Gopalpur and Berhampur, has snapped as a result.

Watch video: Cyclone Titli make landfall in Gopalpur



Biswas said that coastal Doppler Weather Radars at Visakhapatnam, Gopalpur and Paradip are closely monitoring the situation. As per the latest observation, the cyclonic storm is moving north-northwestwards, he said. The system after the landfall has started taking a re-curve and gradually moving towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha.

As a precautionary measure, the state government has evacuated over 3 lakh people from 5 coastal districts — Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda and Jagatsinghpur. More than 800 cyclone and flood shelters have been set up by the government.

Fishermen have also been asked not to venture in seawater for the next 3 days.

On Wednesday evening, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik chaired a high-level meet to review the preparedness to deal with the situation. He had ordered officials to ensure zero casualties and provide food and relief materials to affect people.

Also, schools and colleges have been shut in the five coastal districts. RRB exams in Bhubaneswar jurisdiction have also been postponed.

Cyclone Titli has also affected the movement of trains on the Howrah-Chennai route. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) informed that movement of trains has been halted between Khurda Road in Odisha and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh since 10 pm yesterday. Route of several long-distance trains has been changed. Besides, several trains have been cancelled and short-terminated.