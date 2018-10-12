Cyclone ‘Titli’ leaves 9 dead in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, relief operations underway

The deadly cyclone ‘Titli’ has weakened after unleashing havoc in the southern districts of Odisha and north coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh. While 8 people lost their lives in Andhra Pradesh, which also saw widespread destruction, one death was reported from Odisha.

After making the landfall at 5:30 am Thursday in Gopalpur of Odisha’s Ganjam district, the cyclonic storm at over 126 kmph caused massive destruction to public property. The cyclone triggered heavy to very heavy rainfall in the five coastal Odisha districts and uprooted several trees and electric poles. Several mud houses were also destroyed in the high-intensity cyclone. Road and mobile communication towers also suffered destruction in the cyclonic storm.

In Gopalpur, the epicenter of the cylone, several trees and electric poles were uprooted. Roads were also blocked due to widespread destruction. Several shops and kutcha houses were destroyed completely. The administration officials who were already put on alert started the relief and rescue operations immediately. Roads were cleared within a few hours.

In Aksa town of Ganjam district, the Indian Coast Guard officials are still undertaking relief operation. Several areas have inundated due to heavy rainfall. Also, the district administration officials are on the group to help the affected people.

Although the government had evacuated over 3 lakh people from the coastal parts of the state, several people had stayed there. On Thursday, a fishing boat with 5 fishermen onboard had capsized near Gopalpur but they were rescued by the officials. As a precautionary measure, the state government has already announced that schools, colleges and anganwadi centres will remain shut till October 12.

In Andhra Pradesh, Srikakulam and Vijayanagaram districts were the worst hit by the cyclone. A large number of coconut trees were uprooted in Srikakulam. According to the government data, while 5 deaths were reported from Srikakulam district, the remaining 3 were reported from Vijayanagaram. Among the deceased, six were fishermen. Heavy rainfall in low lying areas of Srikakulam also caused a flood-like situation. The district received over 20 cm rainfall.

Srikakulam: A damaged mobile tower seen struck down on road due to Cyclone Titli, at Barua village of Srikakulam, Thursday, Oct 11, 2018. The ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm ‘Titli’ left two persons dead besides causing widespread damage in Srikakulam. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_11_2018_000155A)

According to Andhra Pradesh Emergency Control Room, 2,050 people have been rescued so far and shifted to 15 relief camps. Seven teams of NDRF and six teams of SDRF have been deployed in the cyclone-hit areas.

The transportation was also severely hit in the two states. Movement of bus services on Odisha-Andhra border was also suspended. Also, several trains were cancelled or diverted on the Howrah-Chennai route. According to the East Coast Railway, stations at Palasa and Brahmpur suffered massive damage due to the high-speed wind.

In West Bengal too, several areas come under the influence of the cyclone. Several Durga Puja pandals were destroyed due to high-speed wind and rain. The IMD has predicted the Howrah and Kolkata may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.

Titli cyclone

Meanwhile, the IMD said that the cyclonic storm had moved towards northwestwards after 12 hours and then re-curve northeastwards towards Gangetic West Bengal.

It said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated placed over Assam, Maeghanalay, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Nagaland. Fishermen in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have been asked not to venture into seawater till October 14.